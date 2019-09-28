As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Somerset Trust Company Trimmed Its Holding; As Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (CMCO) Shares Declined, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Has Raised by $4.64 Million Its Position

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE WAS $26.8 BLN AND INCREASED 16%; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Is Said to Leave for Role at Google; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 26/04/2018 – RPost and Global Micro Make Email Security Ubiquitous in South Africa; 14/05/2018 – Capstone to Power Mid-Atlantic Area University with a 1 MW 80% Efficient Solution; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Cloud Has Business Booming Again; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS ‘l’VE BEEN SURPRISED THAT THE RATE OF DECLINE HAS NOT MODERATED’ IN NEWSPAPERS

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (CMCO) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 113,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 524,228 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00M, up from 410,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $854.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 56,183 shares traded. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) has declined 2.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCO News: 01/05/2018 – New Yale® YK™ and Shaw-Box® SK™ Hoists Offer Industry-Leading Technology and Safety; 16/04/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – CMCO: DAMASCUS VA: FIRE – Columbus McKinnon Plant, heat treat room. Damascus, Glade Spring FD dispatched 0708. SF06 – ! $CMCO; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Buys New 2% Position in Columbus McKinnon; 07/03/2018 Columbus McKinnon Opens New Entertainment Training Center of Excellence at Rock Lititz; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Columbus McKinnon May Face Pressure, Machinery Down; 29/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 26/03/2018 – COLUMBUS MCKINNON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $0.05/SHR; 30/05/2018 – Columbus McKinnon Reports Record Gross Margins for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018; 25/04/2018 – Rice Hall James Buys New 1.5% Position in Columbus McKinnon

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 104,472 are owned by Punch & Associates Invest Mngmt. The Japan-based Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 4.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company stated it has 1.09 million shares. National Bank Of Hawaii owns 229,185 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co accumulated 771,391 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Company invested in 1.4% or 126,764 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 2.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). A D Beadell Invest Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,393 shares. Matarin Capital Mngmt Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 24,731 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors accumulated 120,158 shares or 1.94% of the stock. The New York-based Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa reported 16,345 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut has 2.75% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 158,723 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CMCO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 0.44% more from 22.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 159,060 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 0.13% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 1.75M shares. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 7,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.03% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) for 94,156 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 288,619 shares. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 18,153 shares. Eagle Asset Incorporated holds 121,763 shares. 161,162 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase &. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 12,842 shares. Phocas Fincl accumulated 217,332 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.16% or 7,386 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 7,800 shares to 168,850 shares, valued at $26.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).