As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Has Upped Holding by $363,870; As Facebook (FB) Shares Rose, Harber Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 09/04/2018 – Ittiam Licenses its i265 HEVC Codec to Microsoft Azure to Offer High Quality Video Encoding and Decoding Services; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 05/04/2018 – Avigilon Announces New Video lntercom Secured Entry System

Harber Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harber Asset Management Llc bought 32,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 74,235 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.37 million, up from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harber Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $562.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $197.2. About 10.07M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Don Martin: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016: source | National Newswatch; 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 14/05/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg turns 34 today; 08/05/2018 – Facebook will now operate under three divisions, according to Recode; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:; 21/03/2018 – BREXIT CAMPAIGNER BANKS SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WERE “SNAKE-OIL SALESMEN”, THEY DON’T HAVE THIS MAGICAL SYSTEM THEY PRETENDED TO HAVE; 24/04/2018 – On Tuesday, Facebook released a rule book for the types of posts it allows on its social network. via @cnbctech; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers; 03/04/2018 – Facebook is banning hundreds more accounts run by Russian trolls

Harber Asset Management Llc, which manages about $351.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 65,551 shares to 260,761 shares, valued at $7.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N.V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,179 shares, and cut its stake in Contura Energy Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000. 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested in 0.7% or 504,486 shares. California-based Park Presidio Limited Liability Co has invested 6.81% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Convergence Partners Ltd Liability Com reported 4,978 shares. Moreover, Mastrapasqua Asset Management has 2.46% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Putnam Fl accumulated 6,305 shares. 3G Cap Limited Partnership invested in 1.08% or 58,060 shares. Regal Investment Ltd Co holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 14,758 shares. 81,481 are held by First Comml Bank Of Omaha. Moreover, Artemis Investment Mngmt Llp has 0.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 376,261 shares. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.54% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Edgemoor Advsr Inc reported 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 1,113 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Monroe Bancorporation And Mi stated it has 1,604 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited owns 37,306 shares. Hound Ltd holds 8.7% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 1.21M shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.