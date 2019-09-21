As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Holder Somerset Trust Company Has Trimmed Stake; United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Shareholder Hollencrest Securities Raised Its Stake

Somerset Trust Company decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 7.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerset Trust Company sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,070 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46M, down from 84,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerset Trust Company who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster customizable chips; 12/04/2018 – Octopai One of Nine Innovative Cloud-Based Startups Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp 2018; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 60,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 422,041 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.58M, up from 361,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 23/05/2018 – OROCOBRE UPS CAUCHARI RESOURCE EST. TO 3M TONS LITHUM CARBONATE; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 16/04/2018 – George Willis Named UPS President Of U.S. Operations, Myron Gray To Retire; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UPS: A Wide Moat Company For Dividend Growth Investors – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Webinar Explores How To Attract Today’s Online Shopper – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $804.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Forwar (IWR) by 20,571 shares to 24,569 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 43,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,477 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Conning holds 1.48% or 432,428 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.6% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 23,738 shares. Savings Bank Hapoalim Bm owns 0.43% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 16,950 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Veritable Lp has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). World Asset Management, a Michigan-based fund reported 51,805 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 9,968 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Retail Bank holds 1,959 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel holds 12,633 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.04% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union Bank Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Davenport And Company Ltd holds 0.55% or 447,137 shares in its portfolio. Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,054 are owned by Westover Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Now More Than Ever, Microsoft Stock Is a Buy – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Microsoft Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MSFT) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc invested in 2.71% or 338,258 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Corp invested 8.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Adage Capital Prtnrs Limited Company reported 9.34 million shares stake. Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.24% or 4,000 shares. Palestra Cap Ltd Com owns 1.32 million shares. Bonness Enterp holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,700 shares. Old National National Bank In owns 250,131 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. Northstar Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 156,677 shares. Edgewood Mngmt reported 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Andra Ap accumulated 42,000 shares. Texas-based Callahan Advsrs Lc has invested 3.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 3,605 were reported by David R Rahn &. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 35,000 shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,814 shares.