As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Donaldson Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $10.41 Million; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $1.90 Million as Stock Rose

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 88,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,961 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.16M, down from 454,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – TeleSign SMS Messaging Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Marketing; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 07/03/2018 – ChannelNet Launches OneClick Financial for Banks and Credit Unions

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd bought 32,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,755 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.04 million, up from 154,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.31. About 6.94 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer; 10/04/2018 – Ransomware still a top cybersecurity threat, warns Verizon 2018 Data Breach Investigations Report; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Tax Law Boosting Verizon’s Operating Cash Flow by About $4 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Verizon and Colt demonstrate industry-first, two-way inter carrier SDN network orchestration; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series; 09/05/2018 – Verizon Presenting at Conference May 14; 07/03/2018 – VERIZON’S DUNNE: CONSUMER BUYING SHIFTING TO SERVICE FROM PHONE; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc has invested 1.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jacobs And Ca invested in 137,514 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser owns 10,754 shares. Clarkston Cap Partners Lc holds 1.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 347,099 shares. National Asset Mngmt has invested 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 141,587 shares. Allen Ops Limited Liability has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cap Ww Investors accumulated 5.41% or 189.07M shares. Verus Fin reported 4,290 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc Or reported 83,466 shares stake. Oarsman Capital accumulated 2.29% or 40,804 shares. Zeke Advsrs owns 216,072 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,000 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 2.27% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: AZO, MSFT, WYNN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Microsoft Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Intel Stock About to Get Burned by Microsoft? – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: All Eyes on the Fed – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,519 shares to 111,665 shares, valued at $42.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Paychex Inc Com (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on July 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Telecom Stocks to Set on Speed Dial – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Huawei urging Verizon to license patents – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Smart Dividend Stocks for the Rest of the Year – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Knott David M invested in 0.43% or 18,311 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs holds 0.86% or 378,040 shares in its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 128,155 shares. Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 9,346 shares. Pioneer Trust Bancorporation N A Or invested in 0.88% or 34,720 shares. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Johnson Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 166,203 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 5,446 are owned by Quaker Lc. Acg Wealth holds 0.37% or 47,166 shares in its portfolio. Wedgewood Prtn holds 17,250 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.17% or 234,639 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Limited Liability Corporation owns 43,107 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank accumulated 90,576 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Nippon Life Insur has invested 1.38% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 27,111 shares to 56,099 shares, valued at $8.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 151,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,468 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).