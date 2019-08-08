As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Cornercap Investment Counsel Cut Its Position by $490,815; As Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Hikari Tsushin Has Cut Its Holding by $3.01 Million

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14,231 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 8.20% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT FEATURE IN WEST EUROPE; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 17/04/2018 – Insurance Executive Fred R. Donner Joins FTI Consulting

Hikari Tsushin Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Tsushin Inc sold 15,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 33,145 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 49,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $949.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $199.04. About 33.36M shares traded or 21.59% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 27/04/2018 – Bloomberg reported last year that Apple was working on an augmented reality headset for shipping as early as 2020, which would have its own display, a new chip and operating system; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 10/05/2018 – A card would be branded with Apple Pay, the technology giant’s mobile payments platform; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Square, Exits Topcon, Cuts Apple; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int (NYSE:EPR) by 19,725 shares to 32,960 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 7,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New Cl B (NYSE:CBS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Important Lessons In Valuation, Part 1 – Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/01/2019: QCOM, SHOP, FIT, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Lc stated it has 144,060 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Oakworth Capital Inc has 42,853 shares. Orca Inv Mngmt Limited Liability owns 6.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 45,467 shares. Wealthcare Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Investec Asset North America owns 3.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 312,242 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 5.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Retail Bank owns 0.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,339 shares. Harvest holds 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3,256 shares. 82,033 are owned by Haverford Svcs Inc. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc stated it has 1.68% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap holds 137,878 shares. First United Bancorp Trust invested in 8,941 shares. Bar Harbor Trust Svcs invested 9.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highlander Limited Liability Corp holds 2.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 31,065 shares. Arbor Inv Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.34% stake.

Hikari Tsushin Inc, which manages about $451.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 47,800 shares to 62,010 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Analysts Are Chasing Apple Back Over $1 Trillion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple grew Q3 app sales – BofAML – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How Option Traders Are Playing Apple As Trade War Ramps Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.