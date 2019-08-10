As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Raised Its Stake by $1.16 Million; Night Owl Capital Management Cut Visa (V) Position by $1.85 Million; Stock Price Rose

Night Owl Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 5.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc sold 11,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 202,848 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.68 million, down from 214,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 22/03/2018 – Visa Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Visa Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 700,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.65 million, up from 690,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 29/03/2018 – Windows chief Terry Myerson is leaving as Microsoft reorganizes; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 29/03/2018 – Riverbed Achieves a Microsoft Gold Application Development Competency

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Founders Lc accumulated 6.06% or 140,185 shares. Sei Invs owns 5.09 million shares. Eagle Capital Mngmt Ltd Co owns 18.86M shares for 8.43% of their portfolio. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Llp reported 1.18% stake. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 68,723 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 5,822 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc owns 67,872 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 52,487 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Invests Lc has 2.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 379,811 shares. Majedie Asset Management accumulated 158,762 shares. Scge Management Limited Partnership reported 889,698 shares or 6.54% of all its holdings. Janney Limited Liability holds 2.29% or 372,219 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Van Eck Assoc Corporation has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Yorktown Mngmt Research holds 0.32% or 8,500 shares. Mengis Cap Mngmt has 65,801 shares for 4.33% of their portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Amoco P L C Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BP) by 9,586 shares to 31,476 shares, valued at $1.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamonds Tr Unit Ser 1 (DIA) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,960 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.29B for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

