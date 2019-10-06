As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose, Kempen Capital Management Decreased Position; As Intuit (INTU) Valuation Rose, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Trimmed by $752,985 Its Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 46,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20 million, down from 49,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $267.09. About 1.10M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 7,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,163 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.92M, down from 51,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 29/03/2018 – TimeXtender Announces New Alliance With Neal Analytics, Microsoft 2017 Business Analytics Partner of the Year; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO HOOD COMMENTS ON CAPEX SPENDING IN INTERVIEW; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $8.95B-$9.15B; 13/03/2018 – Reputation.com Introduces First Social Media Platform Optimized for Multi-location Brands

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 138,944 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Whetstone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Field Main Bancorporation holds 1.78% or 14,485 shares in its portfolio. Fil Limited holds 1.74% or 8.61M shares in its portfolio. Hallmark Cap Mgmt invested in 150,272 shares. Generation Inv Management Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Company (Trc) has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny owns 33,409 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Limited Liability Co holds 2.35% or 292,647 shares. Edgemoor Advisors reported 5.73% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bridges Inv holds 2.6% or 507,402 shares in its portfolio. Fund Management has 182,313 shares. 5,355 are owned by First Dallas. Baltimore has 150,721 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 3.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Stock at Highs for More than Dividend and Buybacks – Nasdaq” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Lessons From The Lost Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Merck, Facebook and Microsoft – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waiting For The Right Moment To Add To Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Financial Fnf Group Com (NYSE:FNF) by 17,240 shares to 509,843 shares, valued at $20.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspan Corp Shs (NYSE:SSW) by 198,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 962,813 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc Com (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 33,172 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 2,733 shares. Schaper Benz And Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has 1.08% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 32,781 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust accumulated 9,672 shares. Williams Jones And Associates reported 117,235 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.24% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Walleye Trading owns 29,222 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, American Money Management has 1.74% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 12,427 shares. Cypress invested in 0.89% or 17,335 shares. Anderson Hoagland And Co holds 2.09% or 13,763 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management Lc reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wade G W And Inc accumulated 2,464 shares. Sei has invested 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.18% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intuit -1% after guidance ahead of investor event – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About Intuit Inc.’s (NASDAQ:INTU) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intuit +3.1% as analysts boost targets after beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Flat; Energy, Financial Stocks Vs. Tech Softness – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit TurboTax Celebrates Latinx Entrepreneurship In Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month – Business Wire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.