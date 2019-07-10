As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose, Holder United American Securities Has Lowered Holding; Cohen Klingenstein Position in Conocophilips (COP) Lifted by $5.81 Million as Stock Declined

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.37. About 8.11M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft built Windows Phone on top of Windows CE at first; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 24/04/2018 – Eagle Investment Systems to Deliver Cloud Data Management Solution for Global Investment Managers Powered by Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 30/05/2018 – Sabre Joins Forces with Microsoft to Reimagine the Business of Travel; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO BECOME LARGEST SHAREHOLDER IN FLIPKART GROUP

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Conocophilips (COP) by 1035.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 88,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,510 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.44M, up from 8,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Conocophilips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 1.85M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HAD $250M IN 1Q DEALS TO SELL NON-CORE ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 14/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS CASH TENDER OFFER UP TO $400M DEBT SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – International Arbitration Tribunal Rules ConocoPhillips is Owed $2.04 Billion in its Dispute with PDVSA; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ERNST & YOUNG LLP AS ACCOUNTING FIRM FOR COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR TO RECEIVE 70 PCT OF GREATER SUNRISE REVENUE IF GAS PIPED ONSHORE OR 80 PCT IF PIPED TO AUSTRALIA; 26/04/2018 – Venezuela hails $2 bln award as “tough lesson” for Conoco; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL TO LINK EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION WITH GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors Inc reported 0.3% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Stock Yards Financial Bank reported 60,579 shares. Moreover, Heritage Investors Management Corporation has 0.84% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Old Point Financial N A reported 89,281 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.28% or 6,951 shares. Levin Strategies Lp accumulated 4,822 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 21,719 shares. Franklin Resources accumulated 0.01% or 310,193 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 2,194 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.39% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 151,685 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Epoch Investment reported 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Daiwa Grp Inc stated it has 51,119 shares. Natixis Advisors Lp has 289,384 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Mgmt holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 957,416 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc Incorporated holds 7,494 shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 613,908 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 2.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 165,348 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,375 shares. Allen Ny stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Lc holds 2.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 3.55 million shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 1.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South State Corp has 3.48% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Common Retirement Fund has invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Webster Commercial Bank N A stated it has 2.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 51,867 were reported by Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn, Tennessee-based fund reported 546,933 shares. Firsthand Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 4.4% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).