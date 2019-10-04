As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Shares Rose, Hartline Investment Lowered Its Holding; Citadel Advisors Raised Its Entergy New (ETR) Stake by $106.63 Million as Stock Rose

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 1101.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The hedge fund held 1.14M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $117.37 million, up from 94,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $116.77. About 114,260 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 31.58% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 30/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM 1 REACTOR POWER TO 0% FROM 98%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 23/04/2018 – Entergy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.28 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Entergy Louisiana to Return Millions in Tax Savings to Customers; 09/05/2018 – Entergy Rides Burgeoning Power Demand in U.S. South with $6 Billion in Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 29/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 69% FROM 37% FRIDAY: NRC; 08/03/2018 – ENTERGY NEW ORLEANS GETS APPROVAL TO BUILD NEW ORLEANS POWER ST; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Profit Rises 61%; Company Backs 2018 Guidance

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 5,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 105,182 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.09 million, down from 111,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $137.38. About 4.20M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 17/04/2018 – Conduent Wins Contract to Deliver Comprehensive Transportation Ticketing System in Northern Italy; 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 26/04/2018 – Google and Facebook adopt water gun emoji, leaving Microsoft holding the pistol. Via @verge:

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 7,603 shares to 28,786 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,783 shares, and has risen its stake in Sunrun Inc Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Ptnrs stated it has 4.75M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corporation, Georgia-based fund reported 139,281 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma owns 2.02 million shares. Assets Investment Mngmt Limited Company owns 124,100 shares. Compton Mngmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 45,485 shares. Hedeker Wealth Limited Liability Com reported 5.27% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Invest Mngmt has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 35,560 are owned by Tru Invest Advsr. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls owns 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,291 shares. Graybill Bartz Assocs Limited holds 0.16% or 1,767 shares in its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Lc holds 766,898 shares or 5.28% of its portfolio. Element Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 1.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brookfield Asset Mngmt reported 43,000 shares. Commerce Bancshares reported 2.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $218.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (Put) (NYSE:NI) by 41,900 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $392,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Nasdaq Aba Cmnty Bk (QABA) by 9,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,700 shares, and cut its stake in Turning Pt Brands Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 40 investors sold ETR shares while 156 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 164.24 million shares or 3.93% more from 158.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Comml Bank owns 0.07% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 27,257 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0% invested in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) for 4,834 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc invested in 15,020 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,027 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fiduciary Co reported 0.05% stake. 19,947 are held by Colony Limited Liability Company. Calamos Advisors owns 79,281 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management reported 31,999 shares. Argent Trust Communications owns 10,828 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 872,408 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na holds 16,590 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 6,517 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Utah Retirement System holds 35,523 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).