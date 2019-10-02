As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Argi Investment Services Increased Its Holding; As Woodward (WWD) Stock Rose, Shareholder Terril Brothers Decreased Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 13.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 2,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 23,420 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, up from 20,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $134.65. About 29.23 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%

Terril Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (WWD) by 24.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc sold 22,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 68,974 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 91,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Woodward Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $103.99. About 185,286 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.35, REV VIEW $2.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 12/03/2018 Paul Woodward Joins Balluun’s Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 22/03/2018 – SMART: Old Woodward Birmingham Detours; 10/04/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Announces Its Participation in SelectUSA to Facilitate Immigration and Job Growth; 09/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O – WOODWARD RECORDS ANTICIPATED CHARGES RELATED TO DUARTE RELOCATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullinan Associate reported 0.02% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Chilton Invest Communications Ltd Com holds 0.19% or 50,480 shares in its portfolio. Caprock Group invested in 2,671 shares. Sandler Cap Mngmt accumulated 59,001 shares. New York-based Timessquare Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Lafleur Godfrey Ltd has 2.49% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Swiss Financial Bank owns 104,000 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 124,679 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd reported 0% stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 18,015 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Company has 100 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 6,200 shares. Prelude Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Company stated it has 913,500 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prns Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,050 shares.

Terril Brothers Inc, which manages about $313.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherent Inc (NASDAQ:COHR) by 2,410 shares to 161,019 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.15 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Woodward, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Thomas G. Cromwell Joins Woodward as Vice Chairman, Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Woodward (WWD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward (WWD) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 67,676 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Aull And Monroe Invest Management reported 17,204 shares. Sky Inv Gru Limited Liability reported 73,848 shares. Financial Architects Inc has 36,273 shares for 0.91% of their portfolio. Alps Advisors Incorporated reported 70,983 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lederer Assocs Invest Counsel Ca has 3.11% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwerin Boyle Cap Management invested in 68,450 shares. Moreover, Bb&T Corporation has 2.26% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 972,137 shares. Pinnacle reported 241,129 shares. Paw Cap Corp holds 0.72% or 5,000 shares. Guild Inv Mngmt has 8,600 shares. Amer National Bank & Trust accumulated 60,477 shares. Channing Cap Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.32% or 51,705 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management accumulated 3.56% or 94,740 shares. Colorado-based Bsw Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp Com by 56,846 shares to 41,745 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,088 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Blomberg Brc Inv Etf (FLRN).