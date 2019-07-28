As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Raised Position by $737,625; As Visa (V) Stock Value Rose, Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Upped Position by $1.48 Million

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,220 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91 million, up from 34,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE VFS GLOBAL AWARDED CONTRACTS TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 78 COUNTRIES; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,693 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90M, up from 48,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 29/03/2018 – Ex-Microsoft manager lands Responsible Cobalt Initiative role; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 15/05/2018 – Cologix Opens 151 Front Street Expansion Space In Downtown Toronto; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Pymnts.com: Microsoft Forms Cloud Accounting Startup To Rival Xero; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincluden Ltd accumulated 50,697 shares. Hall Kathryn A owns 5,861 shares. Smith Salley And Associates holds 224,592 shares or 4.26% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Corporation Va, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Jw Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 41,500 shares or 2.51% of the stock. Fundsmith Llp holds 8.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 12.14M shares. Garde reported 74,427 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd owns 37,320 shares. Massmutual Tru Com Fsb Adv invested in 238,340 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 1.77% or 128,669 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.88% or 27,236 shares in its portfolio. Van Eck Associates Corporation has 0.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Rech Mgmt invested in 73,063 shares. 82,515 are held by Hutchinson Cap Mgmt Ca. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd owns 73,244 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies Inc stated it has 2,625 shares. Ntv Asset Llc has 20,942 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Aristotle Cap, a California-based fund reported 2,700 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% stake. Moreover, Marshfield Associates has 5.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 586,430 shares. Hemenway Ltd Liability Company has 3,580 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Cap Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 91,750 shares or 11.55% of the stock. The New Jersey-based Systematic Finance Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howard Cap Mgmt reported 95,707 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paloma Prtn Management Commerce reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.25% or 2,139 shares. Sol Management reported 2,636 shares. 12,026 are held by Tctc Lc. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc has 1.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

