As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Upped Position; Lipe & Dalton Has Raised Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Whittier Trust Co increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 700,808 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.65M, up from 690,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – Quorum and Tire Storage Solutions Announce Reseller Partnership and Integration; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY REVENUE IN MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING WAS $9.9 BLN AND INCREASED 13% (UP 11% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 20/05/2018 – MICROSOFT BUYS SEMANTIC MACHINES FOR CONVERSATIONAL AI PUSH; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 19/03/2018 – talkEHR Signings Hit a New Milestone; 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 135.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 20,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 36,070 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 15,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.26M shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 24/05/2018 – AbbVie Study’s Primary Endpoint Was Improvement in Progression-Free Survival; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 05/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis Settles Patent Disputes with AbbVie, Clearing the Way for the Commercialization of SB5 (Adalimumab) in All Approved Markets Worldwide; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 27/04/2018 – $ABBV terminates another antibody-drug conjugate SC-007 from $5.8B Stemcentrx acquisition due to “Benefit/Risk Imbalance”; 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (IBRUTINIB) PLUS GAZYVA® (OBINUTUZUMAB) PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL

Whittier Trust Co, which manages about $3.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr S&P 500 (SPY) by 4,808 shares to 632,728 shares, valued at $178.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 91,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,499 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jbf Capital stated it has 180,000 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Bath Savings Trust Com holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 49,043 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 11.96M shares or 12.08% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed reported 15.79M shares. Boltwood Capital Mgmt has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Invest Advsrs owns 391,648 shares. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors has invested 0.01% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 140,345 shares. Nbt Bancorporation N A stated it has 3.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Associates owns 21,824 shares or 4.01% of their US portfolio. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 4.15% or 137,495 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack has 2.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas-based Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 1.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Miller Invest Lp owns 0.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,379 shares. 1.63 million were reported by Regions Fincl.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware holds 0.29% or 22,278 shares in its portfolio. 24,441 are owned by Armstrong Henry H Assocs Incorporated. Bp Public Ltd reported 153,000 shares stake. Argyle Cap Management Inc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Jnba Financial Advsrs reported 0.18% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Icon Advisers Incorporated Co has 0.85% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 104,989 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 75,141 shares. Cannell Peter B holds 1.26% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 402,769 shares. Loudon Inv Management Ltd holds 2.87% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 36,404 shares. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 42,419 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 5,994 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) invested in 0.04% or 5,215 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Mngmt has 0.27% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kessler Lc accumulated 0.07% or 881 shares. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Com accumulated 76,608 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by RAPP EDWARD J.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4,135 shares to 12,009 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.