As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, United American Securities Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million; As Mastercard (MA) Market Value Rose, Biondo Investment Advisors Has Decreased Position

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 149,675 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.24M, down from 155,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $4.97 during the last trading session, reaching $282.01. About 2.40 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD: CROSS-BORDER GROWTH MODERATING AMID CRYPTO DROP-OFF; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Santander strikes debit card deal with Mastercard; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 25/04/2018 – Forbes Magazine Names FTI Consulting to America’s Best Management Consulting Firms List for Third Consecutive Year; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Intelligent Cloud Operating Income $2.65B; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deltec Asset Limited Liability Co holds 3.07% or 59,675 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 28,954 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Schmidt P J Investment Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 12,465 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 710,000 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1,500 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 14,557 were reported by Charter Tru Com. Neuberger Berman Lc holds 0.29% or 1.02 million shares in its portfolio. Lowe Brockenbrough holds 0.09% or 2,688 shares in its portfolio. 95,000 were accumulated by Crow Point Ltd Liability Co. Bogle Investment Management Ltd Partnership De has invested 0.96% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Partnervest Advisory Service Limited has 0.31% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,225 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.24% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac owns 1.97% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 37,443 shares. Jnba Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Biondo Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $423.40M and $398.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 43,685 shares to 186,390 shares, valued at $13.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 37,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. On Wednesday, July 24 the insider Mastercard Foundation sold $6.66M. On Wednesday, July 31 the insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets reported 1.41 million shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Marketfield Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 42,406 shares. New Vernon Management Limited Liability owns 4,042 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. 551,246 were reported by Alyeska Inv Lp. Cap Ww has 5.41% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 189.07M shares. 162,592 were reported by Country Club Na. Alaska Permanent Capital reported 2,467 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 2,000 are held by Fca Corporation Tx. Summit Fincl Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc reported 3.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nbt National Bank N A New York accumulated 145,348 shares. Frontier Inv Management Co invested in 289,677 shares or 2.12% of the stock. Ami Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 26,757 shares or 1.66% of the stock. 39,165 are held by Annex Advisory Ltd Com. Fairview Inv Mgmt Lc holds 29,495 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE) by 239,045 shares to 264,045 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).