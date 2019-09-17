As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Decreased by $315,210 Its Position; Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holder Autus Asset Management Has Raised Holding

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 10,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 68,099 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 58,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 1.00 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 04/04/2018 – SS&C’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Says No Terms of Any Offer Have Been Discussed; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94 million, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $136.95. About 7.65 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 18/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Driven by Needs for Energy Services, Infrastructure, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Case Pitting DOJ Against Microsoft; 16/05/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 312,846 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui accumulated 815,149 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 1.27M are owned by Polar Cap Llp. Advisory Services Net Ltd holds 1,282 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kirr Marbach Com Lc In reported 145,019 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Secs owns 4,263 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 420,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Proshare Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Colorado-based Alps Advisors has invested 0.01% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 1.12 million are held by Westfield Cap Mngmt L P. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Com owns 1,125 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Corporation accumulated 48,874 shares. 33,813 are held by Synovus. 19.53M were reported by Vanguard Group Inc. The Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.1% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84 million and $632.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,944 shares to 62,512 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 38,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,751 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SSNC) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With A 2.8% Return On Equity, Is SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hockey Legend Patrick Sharp to Participate in a Fireside Chat at SS&C Deliver – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.