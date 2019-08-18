As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, First Long Island Investors Increased by $4.15 Million Its Position; 2U (TWOU) Stock Value Declined While Arrowpoint Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 35,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 334,310 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43M, up from 298,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 23/05/2018 – Energistics Announces that Microsoft Joins Upstream Data Exchange Standards Consortium; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 08/05/2018 – Sage Business Cloud Customers to Benefit from Faster Invoicing with Extended Microsoft Integration; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc bought 294,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 2.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.78 million, up from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 4.63 million shares traded or 93.88% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/03/2018 Fordham Graduate School of Education Offers Innovative New Online Program For Master of Science in Teaching; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 10/05/2018 – Rice University Expands Partnership with 2U, Inc. to Deliver Business-Focused Online Short Courses; 29/05/2018 – AIC Announces New 2U Dual Controller All-Flash NVMe JBOF Appliance With Broadcom’s BCM58800 NetXtreme Storage SoC; 09/05/2018 – John Ellis joins 2U, Inc. as SVP, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Rev $95.1M-$96.1M; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018

Arrowpoint Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.56 billion and $10.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domo Inc by 1.12 million shares to 348,177 shares, valued at $14.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 42,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10 million shares, and cut its stake in Immunogen Inc (NASDAQ:IMGN).

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,210 shares to 130,689 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 34,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,559 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

