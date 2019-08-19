As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, First American Bank Has Cut Its Holding; Healthcare Tr Amer (HTA) Market Valuation Declined While Aviva Plc Decreased by $1.10 Million Its Position

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (HTA) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 39,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.67% . The institutional investor held 395,947 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.32M, down from 435,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 661,108 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST, IN A $118.7M 10-YEAR SECURED 4.5% LOAN WITH K; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 05/03/2018 – Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Issue of Equity; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q REV. $175.7M, EST. $175.4M; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 24/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST RHTH.Sl – DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME PER UNIT OF 1.06 CENTS WAS RECORDED FOR 4QFY2018; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Roberta B. Bowman to the Company’s Board of Directors

First American Bank decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 225,445 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.59 million, down from 229,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $137.88. About 10.37M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21Vianet and Microsoft Reinforce Long-term Cooperation on Cloud Services in China; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 16/05/2018 – Google and Microsoft still invest in email clients, but personal email is dead; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S THOMPSON: LINKEDIN DEAL BEEN ‘WILDLY SUCCESSFUL’; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 19/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma CEO Robert Brooke Provides Shareholder Letter; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,025 are held by Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv. Norris Perne French Llp Mi invested in 4.72% or 303,841 shares. Matarin Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.21% or 24,731 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 13.12 million shares. Centurylink, a Colorado-based fund reported 77,271 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 31,770 shares. The New York-based Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Community National Bank Of Raymore holds 3,437 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 5.19M shares. Argyle Cap owns 81,798 shares or 3.71% of their US portfolio. Patten Group Inc holds 51,669 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Smith Salley accumulated 4.26% or 224,592 shares. Campbell Newman Asset has invested 4.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Caledonia Invs Pcl invested in 476,767 shares or 16.13% of the stock. Kensico Capital Mgmt stated it has 7.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

First American Bank, which manages about $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mfs by 80,685 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $21.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Funds by 28,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife.

