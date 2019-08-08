As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Bainco International Investors Trimmed Holding; Centurylink (CTL) Position Maintained by Alps Advisors Inc

Bainco International Investors decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bainco International Investors sold 14,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 199,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.57M, down from 214,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bainco International Investors who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $136.94. About 3.72 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft narrows Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners

Alps Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 32.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alps Advisors Inc bought 749,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 3.05 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.58 million, up from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alps Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.28. About 4.37M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stralem & Incorporated has 59,147 shares. Moreover, Argi Invest Ltd has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Olstein Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 38,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 3.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak owns 18,792 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.66% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.64M shares. Sunbelt Securities Incorporated invested 1.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brown Advisory Secs Lc holds 3.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 135,345 shares. Lipe Dalton has 11,279 shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Alpine Woods Limited Co invested in 2,470 shares. Zweig stated it has 2.41% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wallington Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 4.17% or 135,422 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa holds 1.48% or 17,071 shares in its portfolio. 195,038 are owned by Torray Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Bainco International Investors, which manages about $604.40M and $615.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A Sponsored Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 97,170 shares to 120,785 shares, valued at $6.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 5,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,074 were reported by Cannell Peter B Commerce. Kepos Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Company has invested 0.31% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Whittier Tru reported 1,110 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 344,233 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Voya Investment Management Llc stated it has 1.03M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Calamos Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 225,766 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 237,953 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Oconnor Ltd Co has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 6 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 24,369 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 153 shares. Green Square Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 148,489 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 457,605 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Llc reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).