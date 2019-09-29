As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown Lowered Its Position by $315,210; Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Price Declined While A-R-T- Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding by $8.33 Million

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 4,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 7,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.14M, down from 12,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Trump also criticizes Amazon and says the company is not on a level playing field; 29/03/2018 – Trump lashes out at Amazon over retail disruption, taxes; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 13/03/2018 – Amazon is shutting down Vendor Express, a shortcut for wholesalers to sell inventory; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Scores Deals With European Carriers in Sign of Advantage; 16/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers

First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 66,717 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.94M, down from 69,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $137.73. About 22.50M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 30/05/2018 – Local leaders champion a “region of inclusion” heading into July Special Olympics USA Games; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Kraken Aligned With Canada’s Key Industrial Capabilities; 11/04/2018 – Commvault Expands Microsoft Azure Stack Integration; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft’s meeting room of the future is wild. via @verge; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 04/04/2018 – The Register: They forked this one up: Microsoft modifies open-source code, blows hole in Windows Defender; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.42% stake. 32,831 were reported by Enterprise Service. Fagan Assocs holds 5.32% or 97,770 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv reported 11.18M shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept accumulated 5.8% or 104,287 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 2.5% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.16M shares. Peninsula Asset Mngmt holds 18,361 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 3.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Asset Management Us accumulated 793,511 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Veritas Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 11.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Hightower Tru Services Lta has 3.89% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 0.24% or 4,000 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Lc has invested 1.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset has invested 4.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 17,832 are held by Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Alps Advsr Incorporated reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The Washington-based First Washington has invested 2.86% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc has 0.46% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 896 shares. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.26% or 3,517 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 243,700 were reported by Stifel. Uss Mngmt Ltd reported 140,061 shares stake. The California-based Churchill has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisory Serv Net Limited Com owns 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,767 shares. Cwm Ltd has 9,246 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Veritas Investment Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Fagan Associate Inc has 665 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 2,006 are owned by Reliant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Round Table Services Limited Liability has invested 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

