As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Clean Yield Group Has Decreased Holding; Celanese (CE) Shareholder Dodge & Cox Lifted Its Holding by $8.52 Million as Stock Rose

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 86,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 10.81M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 billion, up from 10.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 691,859 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Acetyl Chain Ops Adjusted EBIT Surpassing $900M by 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 03/05/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Initiates Expansion Program of POM Production Assets; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE – CO, BLACKSTONE’S RHODIA ACETOW BUSINESS HAVE WITHDRAWN NOTIFICATION OF PROPOSED JV FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 19/03/2018 – Blackstone, Celanese Ditch Cigarette Venture on EU Opposition; 18/04/2018 – CELANESE BOOSTS DIV 17%, DECLARES QTRLY DIV; 27/04/2018 – Celanese Announces VAM and Emulsions Price Increases in Asia

Clean Yield Group decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group sold 7,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 24,361 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 31,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – STATS Extends Multi-Year Agreement to Provide Sports Data Information for Microsoft; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman, John W. Thompson, Joins Lightspeed as Venture Partner; 25/04/2018 – XIFIN and PriorAuthNow Partner to Help Labs Improve Bottom Lines Through Intelligent Automation of the Prior Authorization and Reimbursement Process; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s Solution to a Tech Threat: Linux–Not Windows; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, INFN, LITE, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Microsoft Option Traders Selling Friday Calls Following Recent Rally – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.55% or 743,649 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.27 million shares. Duncker Streett & Com Incorporated has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Cna Financial Corporation has 4.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 27.51 million shares. Cacti Asset Limited Liability Company holds 42,375 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Duff And Phelps Inv Com owns 68,430 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Financial Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Ser accumulated 56,112 shares. 131,771 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,200 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Iberiabank owns 125,968 shares. Moreover, Alpinvest Prns Bv has 1.21% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 7,573 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc has invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Opus Investment Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Management Lc stated it has 240,587 shares.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc Com (NYSE:GIS) by 15,855 shares to 126,896 shares, valued at $6.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass Com (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 7,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Inc owns 180 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Envestnet Asset Management reported 25,205 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru Co reported 150 shares. Tcw Group Incorporated has 41,997 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Baldwin Investment Ltd Co reported 0.39% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.01% or 226 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Cap Management Lp holds 0.02% or 21,530 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 19,910 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Chevy Chase Tru has 106,820 shares. Trexquant Ltd Partnership owns 11,137 shares. Guardian Tru has invested 0% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 194,832 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.