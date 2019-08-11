As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Legacy Capital Partners Upped Stake by $363,870; Triple Frond Partners Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Triple Frond Partners Llc decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 71.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triple Frond Partners Llc sold 267,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 104,718 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.93 million, down from 372,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triple Frond Partners Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $156.46. About 654,731 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/04/2018 – Westfield Streamlines Commercial Lines Underwriting Through New Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Integration; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS INC VRSK.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $102; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 06/03/2018 – Verisk Projects Written Premium for Comml Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGIS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGIS Data in Microsoft Power BI; 02/05/2018 – CloudBees to Highlight Kubernetes Innovation at Microsoft Build 2018 in Seattle; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 09/05/2018 – WALMART TO INVEST IN FLIPKART GROUP; 08/05/2018 – LifePoint Health to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 29/05/2018 – Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president and chief counsel, spoke about the company’s antitrust case in the 1990s at the Code Conference on Tuesday; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 3,978 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 12,818 shares. 629,009 were accumulated by 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 49,081 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of has 0% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 233 shares. Ycg Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.6% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 93,322 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 106,192 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,966 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0.1% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Amp Cap Limited holds 60,785 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Iberiabank Corporation reported 2,896 shares. Tci Wealth holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 213 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.03% or 2,942 shares.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Llc accumulated 3.73M shares. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc holds 15,758 shares. Richard C Young Com accumulated 47,957 shares or 1.08% of the stock. Moreover, First Commonwealth Finance Corp Pa has 1.6% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 21,681 shares. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northrock Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.08% or 34,844 shares in its portfolio. Altimeter Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership has 500,000 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Cohen Steers Inc holds 100,605 shares. Steinberg Asset Management reported 0.56% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Truepoint has 0.05% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5,160 shares. Cornercap Counsel has 0.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 14,231 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 2.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 405,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communications, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 885,394 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 789,900 shares. Opus Cap Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

