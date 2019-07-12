As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Jackson Square Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $38.35 Million; As Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Market Valuation Declined, Proshare Advisors Raised Its Stake by $1.42 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc sold 327,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.11M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 billion, down from 11.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 493,619 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 09/05/2018 – The remainder of Flipkart will be held by existing investors, including Flipkart’s co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent, Tiger Global and Microsoft; 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance

Proshare Advisors Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proshare Advisors Llc bought 24,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 195,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 170,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proshare Advisors Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $59.09. About 3,314 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed; 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC)

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97 billion and $18.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs Inc Com Usd0.01 ‘A’ (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 326,310 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $116.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl Wash Inc Com (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 64,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Safran Sa Eur0.20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Investment Counsel, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 20,143 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.35 million shares. Trustco Fincl Bank Corp N Y, a New York-based fund reported 22,478 shares. 9,165 were accumulated by Grace & White Ny. High Pointe Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4,030 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Ithaka Group Ltd Liability holds 321,999 shares. Synovus Fincl, Georgia-based fund reported 558,801 shares. Smith Asset Lp accumulated 1.45M shares or 5.53% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F owns 114,204 shares for 2.67% of their portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested in 1.50 million shares. 4.25 million are held by Uss Inv Management. Natixis, France-based fund reported 3.64 million shares. Spc stated it has 1.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Limited holds 1.31M shares. 160,691 are owned by Pacific Global Inv Mngmt Communication.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Proshare Advisors Llc, which manages about $28.14 billion and $16.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,596 shares to 140,475 shares, valued at $18.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 21,976 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,578 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.81 million activity. $1.67 million worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares were sold by KEMPER DAVID W. On Monday, January 28 BARTH KEVIN G sold $427,376 worth of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) or 6,976 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold CBSH shares while 93 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 68.21 million shares or 4.46% less from 71.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 85,174 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). New York-based Tower Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Smithfield Tru holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Jag Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 7,101 shares. American Century Companies, Missouri-based fund reported 2.65M shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 55,251 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 62,868 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, Florida-based fund reported 159,588 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 6 shares. Commerce Bancorporation has 4.98% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Matarin Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,557 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 25,734 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,645 are held by Hsbc Pcl.