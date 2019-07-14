As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder United American Securities Has Lowered Its Stake; Facebook (FB) Holder Ctc Upped Holding

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – SENATE ASKS FACEBOOK ABOUT DATA USED BY SCL,CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICS; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition; 22/05/2018 – Meet The New Faces of Power at Facebook; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 20/03/2018 – Facebook will use the energy produced at the facility to power its data center in Papillon, Nebraska; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up; 11/04/2018 – Facebook is complicated. That shouldn’t stop lawmakers; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR; 02/04/2018 – Facebook has faced controversy in recent months over data privacy, reports of Russian propaganda, and misinformation related to ethnic cleansing in Myanmar; 20/03/2018 – If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76M, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 15/05/2018 – Microsoft and Kymeta Government Solutions Demonstrate Defense and First Responder On-the-Move Communications Solutions; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered through ACOM Solutions and Mekorma Partnership; 02/04/2018 – MSFT IDENTIFIED VISUAL STUDIO ISSUE ROOT CAUSE, USING HOTFIX; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 12/04/2018 – BlackRock snags more assets despite market rout, boosting profit; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – But tech executives with experience at Google, Microsoft and Facebook say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 04/04/2018 – Cloud Service Providers Drove Shipments of 25/50 Gbps Network Adapters in 4Q17, According to Dell’Oro Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Gru holds 1.60M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 2.72 million shares. Waverton Inv Management Ltd holds 12,892 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Management Incorporated reported 1.36% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First American Commercial Bank accumulated 41,427 shares. Alta Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4.84% or 492,937 shares. Hudock Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 1,207 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,819 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Osborne Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,656 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0.42% or 4,993 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Co reported 54,500 shares. 6,000 were accumulated by Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership. Blume Cap Mgmt holds 0.75% or 8,550 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 4.36% or 5.31 million shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97 million was sold by Sandberg Sheryl. On Wednesday, January 30 Stretch Colin sold $1.35 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,000 shares. 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 266,124 shares to 200,971 shares, valued at $8.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 12,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,275 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (Call).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc Cl (NYSE:EL) by 9,149 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 196,645 were accumulated by Lsv Asset Mgmt. Marco Mngmt Limited holds 2.03% or 92,897 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd owns 3.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 337,554 shares. Moreover, Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp Ny has 0.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 146,019 were accumulated by Chemung Canal. Alley Company Ltd Llc stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Switzerland-based Swiss Natl Bank has invested 3.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lyon Street Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 1.01 million shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.23% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Liberty Mgmt Inc holds 1.96% or 32,894 shares. Robecosam Ag has 1.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 2.72% or 55,000 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno holds 388,000 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt invested in 5.63% or 97,794 shares.

