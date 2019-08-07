As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder United American Securities Has Cut Holding; As Centene Del (CNC) Market Valuation Rose, Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Its Holding by $467,725

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 5.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 10,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 159,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.76 million, down from 169,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $135.28. About 26.68M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 05/03/2018 – IBM IBM.N SAYS SETTLES TRADE SECRETS LAWSUIT AGAINST DIVERSITY EXECUTIVE HIRED BY MICROSOFT CORP MSFT.O; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 16/05/2018 – Crossbar Announces Licensing Relationship Agreement With Microsemi; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 14/03/2018 – Genesys Fuels Advanced Omnichannel Routing with New Salesforce Integration; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 07/03/2018 – Federal Technology Thought Leader Joins Cohesity to Build Out Public Sector Offerings

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 6.89 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP – NOTES PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT THEREOF, WHICH WILL RESULT IN AGGREGATE GROSS PROCEEDS OF $1.8 BLN; 09/05/2018 – CENTENE – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CASH CONSIDERATION PAYABLE RELATED TO ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF ASSETS OF FIDELIS CARE; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Centene Outlook To Positive From Stable; Affirms

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 2.78 million shares. Tudor Et Al holds 0.08% or 35,516 shares in its portfolio. Cs Mckee Lp invested in 356,900 shares. Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,638 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 8,090 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Zeke Capital Advisors has 0.06% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 6,334 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Llc has 83,572 shares. Moreover, Jefferies has 0.12% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Carroll Associates Inc invested in 0% or 457 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,014 shares. 180 are owned by Capital Guardian Company. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 7,364 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The holds 0.05% or 78,420 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Consulate Incorporated has 14,516 shares. Albion Gru Ut accumulated 160,681 shares. Gm Advisory Grp reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Altimeter Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 500,000 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Markel reported 412,300 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 4.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 5.80M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Company invested in 48,668 shares. Iberiabank holds 125,968 shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com holds 0.47% or 21,282 shares. Kanawha Capital Ltd Llc reported 3.82% stake. Artemis Invest Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.58M shares or 2.17% of the stock. Community Group Ltd Liability Corp owns 126,433 shares. 60,600 are held by Icon Advisers. 28,994 are held by Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.