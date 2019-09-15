As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Greatmark Investment Partners Cut Holding; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Holding by $32.54 Million as Market Value Declined

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – VMware, Okta Unveil Pact to Take on Microsoft in Mobile Security; 08/03/2018 – Microsoft Corporation vs Improved Search LLC | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 03/08/2018; 30/05/2018 – Veritas Complements Microsoft Office 365 Environments with Enterprise-Grade Data Protection and Governance; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – T-SYSTEMS, MICROSOFT FORM PARTNERSHIP TO PUSH PUBLIC CLOUD SVCS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc sold 32.54M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The institutional investor held 207.64 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $257.47M, down from 240.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $966.98M market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.0103 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4774. About 2.68 million shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD RECENTLY MET WITH SAILINGSTONE; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q REV. $251.7M, EST. $252.6M; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – THERE IS NO INDICATION IN ACA INFORMATION REQUEST TO SUGGEST THAT OYU TOLGOI IS A SUBJECT OF INVESTIGATION; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL-REQUEST RELATES TO INVESTIGATION ABOUT “POSSIBLE ABUSE OF POWER” BY OFFICIALS DURING NEGOTIATION OF 2009 OYU TOLGOI INVESTMENT AGREEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors issues letter to shareholders; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION IN CONCENTRATES 285000 OUNCES VS 273000 OUNCES; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL SAYS 1Q MATERIAL MINED FELL 20.0% Q/Q; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS REGARDING MEETING WITH SAILINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 45,890 shares to 183,905 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

