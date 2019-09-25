As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Ballentine Partners Cut Its Stake; Becker Capital Management Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Lifted by $360,288

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 11,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 22,518 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $734,000, up from 11,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 805,979 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ballentine Partners Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc sold 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80,000, down from 60,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 9.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock adds Microsoft, Aviva executives to board; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barbara Oil invested in 16,000 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora holds 600 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 267,950 shares. Maverick Capital holds 0.1% or 205,720 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd reported 6,328 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt reported 231,476 shares. 183,453 are owned by Fred Alger Management Incorporated. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct accumulated 100,638 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The California-based Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). City Holding reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Roundview Lc holds 0.54% or 73,664 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 601,818 shares. Cordasco Networks holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 402 shares. Wellington Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 60,793 shares to 127,550 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,623 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 2.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fifth Third Natl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 2.99M shares. California-based Main Street Lc has invested 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Claar Advisors Llc has invested 10.95% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,617 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jcic Asset Mgmt reported 56,251 shares stake. Monroe National Bank & Tru Mi owns 0.85% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,955 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss, Texas-based fund reported 9.00M shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Limited invested in 1.28M shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al stated it has 255,926 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. 81,474 were reported by Court Place Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Private Cap Advsrs has 0.14% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,703 shares. Davenport And Lc has 1.30M shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Co Incorporated has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Kentucky-based Town & Country Bank & Trust & Tru Communication Dba First Bankers Tru Communication has invested 3.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 15,460 shares to 27,848 shares, valued at $4.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 21,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,719 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).