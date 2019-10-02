As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Klingenstein Fields & Co Decreased Holding by $1.12 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Holder Eagle Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $44.33 Million as Shares Rose

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 99.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc sold 223,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 224,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – Businesses still use email but are moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 19/03/2018 – This former Microsoft and General Motors executive is now the deputy to the White House Chief of Staff; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Eagle Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Capital Management Llc sold 225,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227.63 million, down from 1.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $195.86. About 814,372 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 28/03/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $151 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Had Reported 4Q 2017 Net $565.9 Million, or $1.93/Share; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd; 14/05/2018 – Ecolab Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 107,951 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp, a Tennessee-based fund reported 64,383 shares. Randolph reported 273,252 shares or 6.29% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 3.59% or 13.57 million shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 3.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hs Mngmt Prns Lc invested in 594,326 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Navellier Assoc has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cortland Associates Inc Mo reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Systematic Fin Mgmt LP accumulated 29,404 shares. Redwood Investments Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 203,437 shares. Sentinel Lba owns 0.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,544 shares. Violich Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 219,814 shares or 7.24% of the stock. Profit Investment Ltd Llc accumulated 19,240 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Lc has invested 7.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dakota Wealth Mgmt has 88,203 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 5,693 shares to 110,360 shares, valued at $16.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Welch & Forbes Lc holds 1.84% or 383,606 shares in its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.12% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Montecito Retail Bank And Trust reported 7,706 shares stake. Dnb Asset As reported 41,955 shares stake. The New Jersey-based Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The New York-based Element Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.13% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Armstrong Henry H Assocs Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Cibc World Markets stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 6,350 were accumulated by Bluestein R H Company. Kcm Invest Advsr Ltd holds 1.24% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 104,453 shares. 31,334 are owned by Marvin And Palmer Associate. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.21% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 5,290 shares. Country Commercial Bank reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Mairs has invested 4.34% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.93M for 28.47 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

Eagle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $23.89B and $28.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 10,784 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $678.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C by 10,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR).

