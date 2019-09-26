As Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Holder Wolverine Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $21.28 Million; Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Philip Morris (PM) by $534,846

Wolverine Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 94.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 160,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 11.40M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: MICROSOFT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – PagerDuty Helps Microsoft Azure and Visual Studio Customers Manage lncidents in Real Time and Migrate Confidently to the Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 05/03/2018 – eXp Realty Hires Stacey Onnen as Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft is luring A.I. developers to its cloud by offering them faster chips; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 17/04/2018 – Gigamon Announces General Availability of GigaSECURE Cloud for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc increased its stake in Philip Morris (PM) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc bought 6,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 119,641 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.40M, up from 112,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $75.42. About 4.17M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking; 20/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 3x Average; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.96B and $10.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IAU) by 184,695 shares to 487,079 shares, valued at $6.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Novartis A G Sponsored (NYSE:NVS) by 32,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,678 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd Ssi.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp stated it has 6,000 shares. Jefferies accumulated 6,223 shares. First Citizens Bank And Trust holds 0.08% or 8,067 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi holds 7,544 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Kentucky-based Farmers Financial Bank has invested 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department, California-based fund reported 51,319 shares. Profund Limited Company accumulated 30,260 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 9,189 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc reported 23.97 million shares. Epoch Prtnrs has invested 0.8% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 37,041 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa invested in 0.16% or 14,259 shares. Kbc Group Nv invested in 0.08% or 137,207 shares. Regentatlantic Llc, New Jersey-based fund reported 21,975 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “PM Stock Surges as Philip Morris Ends Altria Merger Talks – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: Hereâ€™s Where Weâ€™re at With the S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Nike Beats Q1 Estimates – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris International (PM) and Altria Group (MO) End Merger Discussions – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 3.10M shares or 3.21% of the stock. 179,158 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs. Mendel Money Management has invested 5.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tealwood Asset Management Incorporated has invested 1.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma invested in 244,133 shares or 2.7% of the stock. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wg Shaheen & Dba Whitney & Com, New York-based fund reported 104,023 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Com reported 142,748 shares stake. Lockheed Martin Invest Management invested in 332,270 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 18,759 shares. 24,792 were reported by Fuller Thaler Asset. Rockland holds 2.15% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 161,705 shares. Cincinnati Casualty has invested 8.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gfs stated it has 35,786 shares or 1.36% of all its holdings. Ghp Advsr invested in 79,687 shares.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60 billion and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 12,000 shares to 18,100 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 36.34 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 53.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy: MSFT, UPS and PANW – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why You Shouldn’t Bet Against Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.