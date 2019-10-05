As Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Raised Its Position; As Arista Networks (ANET) Stock Declined, Pittenger & Anderson Increased Stake

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 986.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $964,000, up from 2,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 22.04 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks Inc (ANET) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 5,333 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 3,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Arista Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $4.23 during the last trading session, reaching $228.57. About 326,593 shares traded. Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has risen 6.05% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ANET News: 30/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – Arista Networks 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 29/05/2018 – Arista Networks Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Jun. 6; 19/03/2018 Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SEES 2Q REV. $500M TO $514M, EST. $503.3M; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft represented 16 percent of Arista’s revenue in 2017; 03/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Arista Tanks; Pandora, Viavi Surge — Barron’s Blog; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA) by 10,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 183,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,695 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 65,681 shares to 114,674 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 10,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,253 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).