As Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stock Value Declined, Oaktree Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $88.15 Million; As Avista (AVA) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Magnetar Financial Cut Holding

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 2150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.99M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Buys New 1.2% Position in Micron

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 90.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 2.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 284,566 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 157,071 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 18.93% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Capital Partners to Acquire Kramer Laboratories, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 27/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT, IF APPROVED, WOULD RESULT IN ALLOCATION TO WASHINGTON OF A RATE CREDIT OF ABOUT $31 MLN OVER A 5-YR PERIOD; 08/05/2018 – Avista: Settlement Agreement to Be Filed With the Public Utility Commission of Oregon Later This Mo; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP SAYS NO COSTS ASSOCIATED WITH TRANSACTION WILL BE RECOVERED FROM AVISTA OR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q EPS 83c; 18/05/2018 – Avista Corp. Expects to Confirm Earnings Guidance for 2018 — Filing; 21/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD- CFIUS COMPLETED REVIEW OF PROPOSED MERGER WITH AVISTA AND CONCLUDED NO UNRESOLVED NATIONAL SECURITY CONCERNS WITH RESPECT TO DEAL; 03/04/2018 – Avista Introduces Solar Select™ Renewable Energy for Large Business Customers

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 13.40 million shares to 10.39 million shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 414,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,650 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam stated it has 469,830 shares. Donald Smith & Inc holds 9.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 5.71M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity reported 1.39M shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Tree Management Ltd Partnership owns 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 259,742 shares. New York-based Int Gp Inc has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Fil holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 890,454 shares. Clough Ptnrs LP has invested 1.56% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 205,826 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 394,241 shares. Amer Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Oppenheimer Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Arrowstreet LP invested in 361,648 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hartford Management Communication owns 210,211 shares.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 650 shares to 4,565 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 8,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.39 per share. AVA’s profit will be $21.70M for 33.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.54% negative EPS growth.