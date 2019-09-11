As Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Stock Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Trimmed Its Holding; Providence Svc (PRSC) Holder Cadence Capital Management Has Raised Position by $886,182 as Market Value Declined

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Providence Svc Corp (PRSC) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 13,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% . The institutional investor held 48,287 shares of the transportation services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, up from 34,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Providence Svc Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $793.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 36,959 shares traded. The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) has declined 20.28% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRSC News: 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: Implementation Costs Will Negatively Impact Earnings; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service: To Integrate All Functions Currently Performed at Holding Co Level Into LogistiCare; 09/05/2018 – Providence Service 1Q Net $5.43M; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – CONSOLIDATION EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 12 MONTHS TO COMPLETE, OVER WHICH TIME IMPLEMENTATION COSTS WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT EARNINGS; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q EPS $2.41; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE – PLAN TO INTEGRATE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ACTIVITIES PERFORMED AT CORPORATE HOLDING CO LEVEL INTO LOGISTICARE, CO’S LARGEST UNIT; 11/04/2018 – PROVIDENCE SERVICE REPORTS CONSOLIDATION AROUND LOGISTICARE; 08/03/2018 – Providence Service 4Q Adj EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – LogistiCare Names Matthew Umscheid as Senior Vice President of Strategic Services; 11/04/2018 – Providence Service Corporation Announces Organizational Consolidation to Strengthen Operational Effectiveness

Capital Fund Management Sa decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa sold 309,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.80M, down from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.03B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $50.4. About 27.67 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste and Nickel One Close Transaction for Sale of LK Project, Finland; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold PRSC shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 12.69 million shares or 4.14% more from 12.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 14,369 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fin For Lutherans has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 23,045 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm invested in 0% or 6,224 shares. Coliseum Cap Mgmt Limited holds 29.47% or 1.22 million shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial holds 106,256 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) for 17,198 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 33,907 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorporation has invested 0% in The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 209 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 3,462 shares. Mackenzie Financial owns 60,641 shares.

More notable recent The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kevin Dotts appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Providence Service Corporation and its subsidiary, LogistiCare – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 08/29/2016: PRSC,HLF,CZR – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2016, Globenewswire.com published: “The Providence Service Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Providence Service Corporation (NASDAQ:PRSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Providence Service’s (NASDAQ:PRSC) 69% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,689 shares to 4,683 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Care Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) by 66,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,395 shares, and cut its stake in Upland Software Inc.

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 85,700 shares to 122,600 shares, valued at $27.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 72,612 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Epr Properties (Put) (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 706 shares. Texas-based Hodges Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 1.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marathon Cap Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Boston Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kepos Limited Partnership invested in 154,520 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 61,419 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech holds 1.39M shares. Theleme Ptnrs Llp has 2.00M shares for 4.94% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 293,733 shares. Maverick Limited invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.37% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 733,553 shares. The New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 72.65M are held by Blackrock. Whittier Tru Commerce invested in 0% or 219 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $431.41 million for 30.73 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – GameStop, Tilray Fall Premarket; Apple, Micron Rise – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron +4% as bull sees support – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Micron (MU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.