As Micron Technology (Put) (MU) Shares Rose, Shareholder Nomura Holdings Lifted Position; Kellner Capital Has Increased Its Navigators Group (NAVG) Stake by $324,300

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 44,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.14 million, up from 40,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd; 06/04/2018 – Navigators Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – WORKERS’ COMPENSATION WILL NOW BE AVAILABLE AS A COVERAGE OPTION IN NAVIGATORS’ PORTFOLIO OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC MULTILINE PRODUCTS; 13/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP INC – PARTNERSHIP SUPPORTS CO’S CONTINUED STRATEGIC EXPANSION OF MULTILINE INSURANCE POLICIES; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group Stockholders’ Equity Was $1.2 B, or $40.96/Share, as of March 31; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 07/05/2018 – NAVIGATORS GROUP – NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $393.3 MLN, UP 16.6%

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (MU) by 4156% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 2.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 12.94M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Memory-Chip Market Fears Flip Micron 6% During Trading Day; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR); 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 242,200 shares to 27,400 shares, valued at $370,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Ltd (Call) (NYSE:BG) by 41,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,500 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,434 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 73,451 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank invested in 3,183 shares. Regions Corporation holds 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) or 32 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Com stated it has 0.73% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Everence Cap reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Geode Mngmt Llc stated it has 281,793 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 6,609 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1,519 shares or 0% of the stock. Wesbanco Comml Bank reported 3,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 17,760 shares. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Llc owns 19,659 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc owns 18,301 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,500 shares. 41,899 are owned by Citigroup.