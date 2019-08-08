As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Lifted Holding; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) Cut by $483,165 as Stock Value Rose

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc sold 5,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 34,201 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.78 million, down from 40,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 824,569 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 02/05/2018 – Baxter International Five-Yr Agreement Supports Access to Cost-Effective, Integrated Renal Care Through Awareness Building, Education and Research; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 19C/SHR FROM 16C, EST. 19.5C; 21/05/2018 – Correct: Baxter, Not Axter, Increases Fincl Guidance for 2020 and Provides Outlook for 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 17/05/2018 – Baxter of California Further Explores a Life Lived True: The Evolving Cultural Movement in Los Angeles; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 9,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 521,799 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.57M, up from 512,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $42.49. About 11.17M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Invs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.05% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Sei Invs reported 330,090 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 59,361 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has 11,543 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Hillsdale Invest Management Incorporated reported 6,700 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited holds 0% or 6,143 shares in its portfolio. Sit Inv Assocs stated it has 134,900 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 13,889 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 143 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 733,187 shares. Lord Abbett And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,640 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.19% or 185,241 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2,717 shares. Mechanics Commercial Bank Tru Department reported 0.71% stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.58% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 12,830 shares to 26,508 shares, valued at $5.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 715 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).