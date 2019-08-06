As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp Lowered by $112.40 Million Its Holding; As Ensco Plc (ESV) Stock Declined, Holder New Generation Advisors Lifted Its Holding

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 33.76% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY TOTAL RIG UTILIZATION 54% VS 58%; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 15/03/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N : ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M

Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 37.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp sold 2.74M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 4.66 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.73 million, down from 7.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lansdowne Partners Uk Llp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.85% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 35.17 million shares traded or 16.73% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 202,456 shares. Whittier Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Veritable Ltd Partnership invested in 22,052 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 30,974 were reported by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter holds 0% or 141,639 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc holds 0.14% or 86.10 million shares. Kames Cap Public accumulated 225,598 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company owns 0.79% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 94,098 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 72.65 million shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Com reported 1,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Life Ins reported 37,574 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Management holds 0.67% or 18,750 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 35,452 shares.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.55 million for 25.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

