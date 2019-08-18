As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Central Bank & Trust Co Has Decreased Its Stake; Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) Holder Fil LTD Cut Its Holding by $30.40 Million as Stock Price Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 562,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 29.99M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63B, down from 30.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.75M shares traded or 57.06% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 29/03/2018 – TD Bank boss says protectionism moves troubling; 26/04/2018 – TD Bank Takes 2018 J.D. Power Trophy for Retail Customer Satisfaction in Florida; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 06/03/2018 – OrangeCo BizJrnl: AutoGravity Signs TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Canada’s TD Bank second-quarter earnings beat expectations; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Central Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 95.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Bank & Trust Co sold 42,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 2,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83,000, down from 44,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 673,236 shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 1.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.28 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.38B for 10.51 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.76% negative EPS growth.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 87,079 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $106.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.67 million for 26.55 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington Corporation accumulated 570 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Limited has invested 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Daiwa Secs Group reported 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hanson And Doremus Mgmt holds 0% or 306 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hudock Capital Grp Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 0.11% or 215,977 shares. Bartlett & Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,200 shares. Credit Investments Lc accumulated 703,430 shares or 31.29% of the stock. Cibc Mkts holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 244,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Millennium Limited holds 503,123 shares.