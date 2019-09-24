As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, National Pension Service Boosted by $540,702 Its Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Barbara Oil Company Boosted Holding by $378,400

Barbara Oil Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barbara Oil Company bought 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $757,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barbara Oil Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $883.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – The president reinforces his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office; 06/04/2018 – Rebecca Baird-Remba: Sources tell us Silverstein is buying a part of the ABC campus on the Upper West Side for $1.2 billion; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 16/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos tweaks Trump with tweet praising the Washington Post’s Pulitzer wins; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 23/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos finally got Amazon into the top tier of the Fortune 500

National Pension Service increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Pension Service bought 14,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.30 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Pension Service who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 16.94M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Operating Cash Flow $4.35 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 04/04/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies (MWM) at the Forefront of Cannabis Disposal Issues — CFN Media; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Micron Stock Still Has Plenty of Room to Run in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: MU, OKTA, BURL – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Assessing The Direction Of Memory Prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

National Pension Service, which manages about $29.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9,904 shares to 427,813 shares, valued at $35.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 70,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,372 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management Ltd owns 430,587 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Blackrock Incorporated holds 73.37 million shares. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri reported 27,700 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 15.66 million were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc. 503,248 are owned by Wafra Incorporated. Morgan Stanley invested in 3.58M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 1.22% or 2.46M shares. National Asset Mgmt accumulated 8,963 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Twin Focus Capital Prns Ltd Liability owns 12,160 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.53M shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 10,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Kemnay Advisory accumulated 181,613 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Investors Should Look at This Number Before Buying Any Tech Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon planning fitness earbuds, new Echo – CNBC – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Elon And Jeff: The Best Of Enemies; India Advances National Logistics Policy – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Weak Trading Action In Amazon Stock Wonâ€™t Last Forever – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Int Invsts Lc De stated it has 68,860 shares. Pitcairn reported 7,559 shares. Hanseatic Services invested 4.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Washington Trust Natl Bank, a Washington-based fund reported 1,502 shares. Rothschild Investment Corporation Il has 2,103 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Northeast Inv has invested 5.09% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Taconic Cap LP owns 68,000 shares or 10.35% of their US portfolio. California-based Saratoga Research & Invest has invested 0.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 21,265 shares. Moreover, Marathon Management has 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 476 shares. 2,730 were accumulated by Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company. National Asset Mngmt reported 10,051 shares stake. Winslow Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 292 shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,783 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Llc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 39,985 shares.