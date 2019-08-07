As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Holder Federated Investors Decreased Its Holding by $16.76 Million; Semper Augustus Investments Group Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Holding by $2.19 Million as Stock Price Rose

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 67.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 26,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 12,723 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $81.3. About 8.50M shares traded or 31.02% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – HILL WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR MARKETING, GEOGRAPHIES, NIKE DIRECT AND GLOBAL SALES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s efforts to increase representation of women and minorities will start at the vice president level, the memo said; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – Nike: Cash and Equivalents and Short-Term Investments Were $4.8 Billion at Feb. 28; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 16/03/2018 – The Drum: Second Nike exec steps down amid workplace behavior investigation

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 30.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 408,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 928,911 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.39 million, down from 1.34M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $42.62. About 24.82M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To EPS $3.12-EPS $3.16; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Polen Cap Lc reported 12.13 million shares stake. Montecito Financial Bank holds 0.14% or 5,532 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Management invested 0.14% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). London Of Virginia stated it has 180,207 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank reported 121,357 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 115,154 shares. California-based Jacobs Ca has invested 1.98% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pictet National Bank Limited accumulated 13,084 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Bancshares Of America De stated it has 8.11 million shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Lc has 3,175 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Co Na invested in 0.11% or 297,990 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon reported 0.62% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alexandria Limited Liability Corp has 85,070 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17M and $162.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 51,309 shares to 146,367 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.63 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Skechers and Shaq Team Up in the Tough-to-Crack Basketball Market – The Motley Fool” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NIKE, Inc. Acquires Data Science and Demand Sensing Expert Celect – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Report: Nike Looking To Sell Surf Brand Hurley – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 25.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp stated it has 350 shares. Central Comml Bank And has 2,003 shares. Addison Cap Communication holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 8,001 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Management Inc has 0.17% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mirae Asset Glob owns 228,696 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 1.08M shares. Earnest Prtnrs holds 540 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.17% or 2.03 million shares. Kepos Limited Partnership reported 154,520 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.25% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Comml Bank Of The West owns 0.1% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,753 shares. 100,000 are held by Tegean Cap Mgmt Lc. 413,186 were reported by Arvest Comml Bank Division. Koshinski Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 11,485 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Micron Technology Is Poised for an Upside Breakout but It’s Not a Done Deal Yet – TheStreet.com” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Relax and Buy MU Stock Despite the Trade-War Turmoil – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Where Will Micron Technology Be in 1 Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: MYL, MU – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 561,991 shares to 563,031 shares, valued at $13.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medical Pptys Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 55,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.