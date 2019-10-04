As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Rose, Dalal Street Has Boosted Its Holding by $3.29 Million; Cme Group (CME) Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Upped Its Holding by $1.75 Million as Valuation Rose

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 86,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $68.91M, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.53% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.46. About 22.51M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron: Memory Production Will Be Affected By Issue At Production Facility — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr to Ba1 From Ba2; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 253,834 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27 million, up from 244,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $209.43. About 1.04M shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 30/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: SURGE 2 PERCENT WITH SUPPORT FROM FUND BUYING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNT TO PRELIMINARY CASH PRICES -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 12/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 9; 11/05/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON ROLL BY FUNDS INTO DEFERRED CONTRACTS, TECHNICAL SELLING AFTER FALLING BELOW MOVING AVERAGES -TRADE; 12/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE APRIL 1LCJ8 FUTURES DECLINE OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, ROLL BY FUNDS INTO BACK MONTHS -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME looks to bolster presence in US rates market with Eris deal; 30/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle futures up 3-cent price limit; 21/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 18; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Cme’s Cfr To B1 From B2; Outlook Positive; 22/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S WEAKER CASH AND WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Files to Double Monthly Bitcoin Futures Open Position Limit to 10K BTC – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Germany Teeters On Brink Of Recession – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Financial Sector Update for 09/17/2019: USB,CME,RBNC – Nasdaq” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 27, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why CME Group Stock Rose 12% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 2,361 shares to 199,487 shares, valued at $45.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 15,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,857 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited has 1.7% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Calamos Wealth Management Lc accumulated 2,031 shares. Cleararc Inc owns 0.31% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 5,341 shares. Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 1.50M shares. 166,943 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. National Bank Of Hawaii has 6,161 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Aull Monroe Invest Mgmt Corporation reported 12,708 shares or 1.31% of all its holdings. Earnest Llc invested in 0% or 162 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, Louisiana-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited Com invested in 32,710 shares or 0.25% of the stock. 103,125 are held by Hilton Ltd Liability Company. Millennium Mgmt Llc reported 0.04% stake. Corda Investment Management Limited Liability owns 134,673 shares or 2.84% of their US portfolio. First Merchants accumulated 0.06% or 2,008 shares. Premier Asset Management Ltd Llc has 10,641 shares.

Dalal Street Llc, which manages about $685.00M and $294.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 239,000 shares to 12.87 million shares, valued at $177.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corp accumulated 0.12% or 954,403 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated stated it has 124,340 shares. 10.04 million are held by Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Piedmont Inv Advsrs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 67,369 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 7.11M shares. Covington Mgmt holds 0.04% or 18,002 shares. Moreover, Cutter Brokerage Inc has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 19,433 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 115 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson And Doremus Mgmt, Vermont-based fund reported 306 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts has invested 0.46% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.03% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pitcairn Co owns 18,793 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.06% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 448,119 shares. World Invsts has 36.14 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Zeke Cap Advisors reported 30,535 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Micron Technology EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Micron target boosted ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Micron Technology a Buy? – Motley Fool” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Boasting A 28% Return On Equity, Is Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 30, 2019.