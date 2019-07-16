As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Declined, Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Stake; Ycg Increases Holding in Schwab Charles New (SCHW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 20,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,942 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30 million, up from 59,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 12/03/2018 – Micron Appoints Raj Talluri as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Business Unit; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote ‘Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Storage; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Schwab Charles Corp New (SCHW) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 778,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.57 million, up from 755,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Schwab Charles Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.3. About 8.55 million shares traded or 10.39% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 07/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $124 Million; 14/05/2018 – Charles Schwab End-April Total Client Assets $3.31 Tln, up 12; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 13/03/2018 – JSSI Names Jason Schwab President of Advisory Services; 25/04/2018 – SCHWAB CEO WALT BETTINGER INTERVIEWED ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Rev $2.4B; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $11.64 million activity. SCHWAB CHARLES R sold $11.76 million worth of stock or 250,000 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $576.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,043 shares to 562,602 shares, valued at $38.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

