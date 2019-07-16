As Micron Technology (MU) Valuation Declined, Dalal Street Increased Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has Increased Its Position by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 3,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.74 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $3.72 during the last trading session, reaching $361.61. About 4.64 million shares traded or 3.18% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: New Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FOR 2018 ABOUT $1.4 BLN OF PENSION EXPENSE IS EXPECTED TO BE ALLOCATED TO BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING: NASA’S SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM TO ECLIPSE APOLLO PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Mobile Press-Reg: Proposed Mobile plant puts Alabama at heart of Boeing-Airbus rivalry; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 14/03/2018 – China’s path to tariff retribution could begin with Boeing; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 29/05/2018 – Rolls-Royce says tripling capacity to fix Trent 1000 engine problems

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.4. About 25.67M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Announces $10 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 29/05/2018 – Micron Adds $20 Billion in Value in Best Month Since 2009; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’

Hoertkorn Richard Charles, which manages about $139.37M and $150.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 28,200 shares to 47,115 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,386 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 774 shares. Suvretta Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.59% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Republic has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mcdaniel Terry And has 543 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Interocean Capital invested in 1.6% or 45,137 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Mgmt Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,690 shares. Holt Cap Advsr Lc Dba Holt Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited owns 8,945 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. 128,950 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. First Heartland Consultants Inc reported 0.9% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership has invested 0.53% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Savant Ltd Liability accumulated 8,149 shares. Cap International Limited Ca reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds Ltd has 11.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 189,000 shares. Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.33% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,609 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million.

