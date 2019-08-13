As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Tegean Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Trimmed Its Holding by $44.67 Million

Tegean Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $42.13. About 23.26 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 10/04/2018 – Micron Announces Collaboration With Leading Video Surveillance Solution Providers To Promote `Surveillance-Grade’ Edge Stor; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 21/05/2018 – Micron increases its financial guidance for its fiscal third quarter

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 54.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 2.23 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.17 million, down from 4.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $20.34. About 17.05M shares traded or 25.33% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 15/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau ready to offer aid to ensure pipeline is built; 30/05/2018 – Canada’s purchase of Trans Mountain was exceptional -minister; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA -BRITISH COLUMBIA “HAS CONTINUED TO THREATEN” UNSPECIFIED ADDITIONAL ACTIONS TO PREVENT TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT SUCCESS; 26/04/2018 – B.C. SAYS TIMELINE OF REFERENCE CASE DEPENDS ON COURTS, “HIGHLY UNLIKELY” TO BE RESOLVED BY KINDER MORGAN’S MAY 31 DEADLINE; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Agreed to Work With Government of Canada to Seek a Third Party Buyer; 06/03/2018 MORNEAU SAYS KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE MAKES SENSE FOR CANADA; 16/05/2018 – Globalnews.ca: #BREAKING: Finance Minister Bill Morneau says if Kinder Morgan wants to abandon plans to build the Trans; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED SUSPENDS NON-ESSENTIAL SPENDING ON TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – David Akin : BREAKING: City of Vancouver’s bid to have a judicial review of BC’s issuance of environmental

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten And Patten Tn stated it has 0.05% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Washington-based Washington Tru Comml Bank has invested 0.67% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability has 19,638 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Communication holds 0.01% or 1,096 shares in its portfolio. Umb Bankshares N A Mo owns 0.12% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 198,351 shares. Salient Advsr Limited Company has invested 1.49% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Coastline Tru has invested 0.08% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). 31,979 are held by Waverton Mngmt. Swiss Natl Bank has 0.15% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Kepos Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.3% or 197,820 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc reported 342,959 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.04% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Chemical Savings Bank owns 55,727 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability Company reported 32,703 shares stake. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested in 2.66% or 13.90 million shares.

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinder Morgan: Great, But Stick To Pipelines – Seeking Alpha” published on January 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinder Morgan’s Gulf LNG project wins U.S. approval for exports – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insiders Swarming Over Kinder Morgan Stock – Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock Is Looking Increasingly Attractive – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 28, 2019.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Tegean Capital Management Llc, which manages about $366.79 million and $147.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (NYSE:AER) by 16,600 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Micron (MU) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: SMH, TSM, TXN, MU – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: FXL Could Be Worth $75 – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron dips on Citi’s DRAM forecast – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 723,672 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bp Pcl holds 0.2% or 125,000 shares. Eulav Asset Management owns 100,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. First Advsrs LP holds 2.96 million shares. Moreover, Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 117 shares. Piedmont Advsrs owns 132,381 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 160,448 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 189,650 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 2,003 are owned by Central Bancorp. Moreover, Massmutual Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,085 shares. The New York-based Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Connable Office accumulated 60,237 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 518,841 shares. Moreover, Quantitative Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 45,100 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).