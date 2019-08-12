As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Dalal Street Upped Stake; Leavell Investment Management Has Raised Blackstone Group LP (BX) Stake by $1.03 Million; Share Value Rose

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 63.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 30,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 78,300 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 47,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $46.92. About 1.41M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 18/04/2018 – Epic Blackstone Trade Intrudes on Friendly Lunch With Blankfein; 05/04/2018 – ALZETTE SAYS AGREED TO DRAW UP A VOLUNTARY TAKEOVER BID FOR HISPANIA SA HIS.MC AT 17.45 EUR/SHR; 12/04/2018 – Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 21/05/2018 – LASALLE HOTEL PROPERTIES TO BE BOUGHT BY BLACKSTONE FOR; 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-lndiabulls to sell 50 pct stake in Mumbai office assets to Blackstone – Mint; 21/03/2018 – SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Goes Above 50-D-MA; 13/03/2018 – KKR Is Said to Mull $2.8 Billion Sale of U.K.’s Cognita Schools; 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 21/03/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (March 21)

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $41.74. About 7.29 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 22/05/2018 – Tech Today: Cheering Micron, Liking Smartsheet, Defending Pure — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Micron at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $895.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco (NYSE:GGG) by 8,000 shares to 14,551 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,486 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 0.09% or 12,060 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.04% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). 33,744 were accumulated by Holderness Invs Company. Karp Cap Mngmt Corp reported 16,765 shares stake. Palisade Cap Mngmt Lc Nj owns 12,860 shares. Doliver Ltd Partnership has 0.15% invested in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) for 10,676 shares. Shanda Asset Management Hldg Limited, Virgin Islands – British-based fund reported 261,240 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested 0% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Paw Capital reported 15,000 shares. Financial Advisers has 173,957 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Hightower Trust Svcs Lta has invested 0.92% in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX). Gruss invested in 1.45% or 39,750 shares. Thomas Story And Son Lc invested in 1.3% or 71,015 shares. 1.17 million were reported by Markel. Polar Cap Llp invested in 272,102 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 26,691 shares. 188,772 were reported by Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Limited Liability Company. Davenport accumulated 10,683 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0.01% or 49,605 shares in its portfolio. Highland Capital Llc invested 0.58% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The New York-based Gotham Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.87% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bridgewater Associates Limited Partnership invested in 0.18% or 698,985 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 4 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Lc accumulated 0.04% or 53,480 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 46,859 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 352,539 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited owns 22,035 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

