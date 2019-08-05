As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Delta Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.72 Million; Global Endowment Management LP Has Decreased Its Hcp (HCP) Holding as Stock Rose

Delta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 144.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc bought 41,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 70,920 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 29,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $42.17. About 3.96M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 17/05/2018 – Micron Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 23/03/2018 – Citi Research is concerned lower flash memory pricing will hurt Micron’s financial results later this year; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%

Global Endowment Management Lp decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 30.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Endowment Management Lp sold 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 28,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $898,000, down from 41,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Endowment Management Lp who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 141,467 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q FFO 47c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES BRIAN CARTWRIGHT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $0.48 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan

Global Endowment Management Lp, which manages about $5.46 billion and $707.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 39,400 shares to 71,800 shares, valued at $5.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 30,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company accumulated 10,030 shares. Zimmer Partners Lp invested 2.33% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company has 0.08% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 4.51M shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 110,000 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 200 shares. Oppenheimer Com accumulated 47,195 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Qs Investors Limited Company stated it has 40,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Capital has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Green Street Invsts Llc holds 7.2% or 415,500 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company owns 1.09M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 138,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,291 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 0.03% or 13,059 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 467,775 shares. First Allied Advisory Services stated it has 0.05% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,977 are owned by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Korea Inv invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Marathon Management holds 5,000 shares. Usca Ria Lc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 13,300 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 124,271 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Co reported 159,932 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 3,129 shares stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 218,092 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 781,641 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Winch Advisory Serv Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 91,840 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Stockton, California-based fund reported 11,193 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 831 shares in its portfolio. Cibc World accumulated 0.05% or 244,100 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc invested in 0% or 3 shares.

