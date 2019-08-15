As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Dalal Street Has Raised by $47.25 Million Its Holding; As Voceramunications (VCRA) Stock Price Declined, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increased Stake

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Voceramunications Inc (VCRA) by 51.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought 235,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 692,539 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.91M, up from 457,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Voceramunications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $749.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.07. About 329,837 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 07/05/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $175 MLN TO $183 MLN; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Rev $175M-$183M; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Vocera and HIMSS Analytics Explore the Impact of Workflow Interruptions on Clinician Well-Being; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 23.16M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Gp Limited Co owns 137,584 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Zweig owns 222,795 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 120,547 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 33,642 are held by Virtu Financial Ltd. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc invested in 0% or 500 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd owns 183,882 shares. Maverick Capital Limited invested 0.07% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prelude Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.23% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 27,713 were accumulated by State Bank. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.11% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.60M shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0.17% or 2.03M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 22,933 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech Inc has invested 0.32% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). California-based First Republic Invest has invested 0.01% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 378,861 shares to 488,104 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in James River Group Holdings (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 16,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,648 shares, and cut its stake in First Choice Bancorp.