As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Salem Investment Counselors Boosted Stake; Intuit (INTU) Holding Has Increased by Wespac Advisors Llc

Salem Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc bought 33,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 377,474 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.07M, up from 344,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 61.40 million shares traded or 129.42% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 19/04/2018 – 3D Non-Volatile Memory Patent Landscape Analysis 2018 Featuring SanDisk/Western Digital, Micron Technology, SK Hynix, Toshiba, Samsung & Macronix International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm profit tops estimates on higher modem chip sales; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $54; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP NET PROFIT 1.93 BLN YEN (+18.1 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 3.60 BLN YEN (+0.8 %); 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 149.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $261.33. About 750,683 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.51 TO $5.53; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 30/04/2018 – QuickBooks Study Finds Small Businesses Confident on Automation and AI Opportunities

Salem Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $1.19B and $979.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 7,318 shares to 237,471 shares, valued at $11.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,061 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 306,707 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 638,734 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 293,733 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.22% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). United Asset Strategies owns 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 5,000 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.2% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 62,097 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. 70 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adage Cap Prtn Group Limited reported 1.46M shares. Thematic Prns Ltd Liability holds 1.32M shares or 2.55% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 376 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated holds 1.61% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 181,613 shares. Psagot House Limited has 3,650 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,035 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il holds 0.02% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,915 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 107 shares. Mckinley Capital Mgmt Lc Delaware reported 0.13% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pillar Pacific Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 1.5% or 49,575 shares. Investment Advsrs Limited Liability holds 868 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Appleton Partners Ma owns 1.44% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 41,609 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Farmers & Merchants holds 0% or 214 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.03% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Godsey & Gibb Assocs has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Mai Management holds 0.01% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 1,076 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank invested in 0.01% or 48 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.4% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 693,748 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.91% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $144.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 18,826 shares to 3,240 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.