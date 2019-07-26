As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Position by $526,850; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management LP Raised Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 522,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.58M, down from 534,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.77. About 28.13M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 06/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Rising, Another Netflix Target Hike, Bully for Micron — Barron’s Blog

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 68.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 524,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.29M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.72 million, up from 769,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $27.58. About 4.35 million shares traded or 48.63% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,233 are owned by Stephens Ar. Pictet North America Advsrs invested in 0.22% or 34,872 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Inc has 10,817 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability Com invested in 2,344 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 285,600 shares. Snow Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ent Fin has 0% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Hsbc Public Limited Company reported 1.47M shares. Eqis Capital Management, California-based fund reported 39,081 shares. State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.83 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Company holds 6 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company reported 225,471 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Birinyi stated it has 6,050 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.14% or 42,875 shares. 26,560 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Nj.

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $20.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 13,084 shares to 988,497 shares, valued at $31.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 92,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt stated it has 108,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 166,957 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.72% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Counselors reported 0.13% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 718,706 shares. The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 59,503 shares. Moreover, Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 675 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation accumulated 2.33M shares. Bridgewater Assoc Lp holds 0% or 23,892 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital has 41,940 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Norinchukin Comml Bank The has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). North Run Capital LP has invested 3.89% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 479,227 are held by Pictet Asset Management Limited. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).