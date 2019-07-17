As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Holder Brandywine Global Investment Management Decreased Its Position; Centurylink Investment Management Company Position in National Oilwell Varco (NOV) Has Boosted by $313,690

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 38.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 12,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,490 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 31,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $21.33. About 4.95 million shares traded or 11.63% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 39.82% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.25% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 30/04/2018 – National Oilwell Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO INC NOV.N – BACKLOG FOR CAPITAL EQUIPMENT ORDERS FOR RIG TECHNOLOGIES AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $2.05 BLN; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Rev $1.8B; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Expect Demand for Products, Services to Resume Growth as Year Progresses; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL SEES CLOSING SEVERAL M&A DEALS IN 2Q; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO EARNIGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 16/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO PRELIM 1Q REV. $1.8B, EST. $1.94B; 27/04/2018 – NATIONAL OILWELL: OUTLOOK FOR DRILLPIPE SALES BEGUN TO BRIGHTEN

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 57.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 2.36M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.74M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.93 million, down from 4.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.06. About 31.24M shares traded or 11.39% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ALSO ANNOUNCED DEVELOPMENT PROGRESS ON THIRD-GENERATION 96-TIER 3D NAND STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 25/05/2018 – MU: $MU – China to investigate DRAM manufacturers – ! $MU; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $66; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82, PRELIM $2.70-$2.75; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Technology’s Cfr To Ba1, Outlook Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Clearline Capital Ltd Partnership reported 24,405 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 2.96 million shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 5,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 4.84 million are owned by Sanders Ltd Liability. Cls Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 0.03% or 19,052 shares. Sumitomo Life Ins Co holds 0.21% or 37,574 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co reported 1.64M shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 544,296 shares stake. Thematic Prtnrs Limited has 2.55% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.32M shares. 518,841 were reported by Guggenheim Llc. Cleararc owns 27,185 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 120,547 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 4.47M shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 628,191 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46B and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 305,505 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $72.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cohu Inc (NASDAQ:COHU) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (NYSE:R).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold NOV shares while 138 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 352.95 million shares or 1.32% more from 348.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of owns 723 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 934,107 shares. 275 are held by Destination Wealth Management. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 585,993 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 16,626 shares. Lmr Partners Llp has 0.04% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 26,274 shares. South Dakota Inv Council owns 10,504 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 119 shares. Capstone Investment Advsrs Limited Co owns 35,566 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hutchinson Cap Ca holds 2.7% or 336,632 shares in its portfolio. Endurance Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Alps Advsr invested 0.01% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Welch Forbes Limited Liability invested in 81,750 shares. 908 were reported by Whittier. Huntington Bancorp owns 200 shares.