As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Declined, Coatue Management Boosted by $155.10 Million Its Position; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Cut Stake

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 8334.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 3.78 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.83 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $158.22M, up from 45,386 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.59. About 61.40 million shares traded or 129.40% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 4.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 3,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 75,239 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, down from 78,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $261.33. About 750,683 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Third Quarter Revenue Growth Tops 15 Percent; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 78,674 shares to 228,127 shares, valued at $43.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 21,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,724 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

