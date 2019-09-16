As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Toronto Dominion Bank Lowered Its Holding; Clough Capital Partners LP Increased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 50.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The hedge fund held 70,107 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.09M, up from 46,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $141.01. About 379,359 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – ADVISERS VOTE 13-0 GW PHARMA DRUG’S BENEFITS OUTWEIGH RISKS; 27/04/2018 – INSYS Therapeutics Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Cannabidiol (CBD) for Treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome; 16/03/2018 – HQGE Unveils Extensive Cannabidiol (CBD Oil) Database, Teams with Hemp, Inc. to Produce and Distribute High-Quality Customizabl; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA HALTED AHEAD OF TODAY’S FDA ADVISORY PANEL MEETING; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – EPIDIOLEX WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED WITH MOST ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED AS MILD OR MODERATE; 19/04/2018 – Epilepsy Foundation Testifies Before FDA Advisory Committee in Support of Potential First-Ever Cannabidiol Drug to Treat Dravet Syndrome

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank analyzed 78,121 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 655,432 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.29 million, down from 733,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $55.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.5. About 14.73M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clorox Co/The (NYSE:CLX) by 53,820 shares to 142,744 shares, valued at $21.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc by 103,614 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 4,800 shares to 7,200 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 39,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,490 shares, and cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).