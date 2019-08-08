As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Raised Position; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Bp Wealth Management Lowered Holding by $5.05 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 9339.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 375,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 379,178 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.67M, up from 4,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 35.60 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 23/04/2018 – MICRON TO REDEEM 5.250% NOTES DUE 2024, 5.625% NOTES DUE 2026; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – Micron Hosts Analyst and Investor Event and Updates Guidance for Fiscal Third Quarter; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 15/05/2018 – Micron Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 31,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 100,666 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 132,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.64. About 7.41M shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce to Adopt New Accounting Standards; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SAYS FY REVENUE GUIDANCE INCLUDES ABOUT $315 MLN FROM ACQUISITION OF MULESOFT- CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 08/05/2018 – Sesame Software Partners with ContributeCloud for Salesforce Document Archiving; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $80.37M for 393.44 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.97 million activity. Conway Craig also sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15. Shares for $1.62 million were sold by Benioff Marc on Tuesday, February 12. On Tuesday, February 12 Harris Parker sold $1.03 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 6,331 shares. BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $815,800. Another trade for 5,325 shares valued at $857,751 was made by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) by 38,592 shares to 47,231 shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) by 39,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan owns 1,256 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 467 shares. Whalerock Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,495 shares. Focused Wealth Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Capstone Investment Advsr Ltd Co reported 4,670 shares stake. Rothschild Investment Il stated it has 10,400 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks has 145,677 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 19,960 shares. 25,214 were accumulated by Rampart Ltd. Soros Fund Mgmt Llc reported 1.16% stake. Hemenway Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,275 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.27% or 192,690 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Mgmt Lp holds 0.61% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 90,817 shares. Blair William And Il has 955,296 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 524,638 shares to 233,903 shares, valued at $38.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 976,368 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.