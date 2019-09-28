As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Rose, Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Cut Its Holding; Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Increased Its Amc Entmt Hldgs (AMC) Stake by $450,000

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 9,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 111,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29M, down from 120,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 11.09% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 73.91M shares traded or 178.32% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 30/03/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery Co Ltd 6159.T -2017/18 6-month group forecast; 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-Micron Machinery 6159.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 02/04/2018 – Micron reported better than expected results on Thursday

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc (AMC) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amc Entmt Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 943,312 shares traded. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has declined 16.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMC News: 06/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc; 26/04/2018 – World Champion Surfer Andy Irons’ Gripping Tale of Opioid Addiction and Bipolar Disorder Comes to U.S. Cinemas on May 31 Only; 17/05/2018 – FINAL GUIDANCE: China Great Wall AMC Up to $600m 5Y +155bp; 19/03/2018 – ‘Fragments of Truth’ Come to Light in New Faith-Based Documentary, in Cinemas Nationwide April 24 Only; 04/04/2018 – ‘Boxcar Children – Surprise Island’ Comes Alive in U.S. Cinemas for a Special One-Day Event This May, Featuring Voices of J.K; 18/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia to launch first new cinema at private VIP event; 04/04/2018 – AMC SEES SAUDI LICENSE A `LUCRATIVE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR COMPANY; 07/05/2018 – AMC Entertainment 1Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – AMC Health Names Jack McGovern Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – AMC ENTERTAINMENT 1Q REV. $1.38B, EST. $1.35B

